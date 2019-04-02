Lexus Announced 2019 NX 300 F Sport Black Line Edition
Lexus announced the new 2019 Lexus NX F SPORT Black Line Special Edition with additional styling and accessories built on the same popular F SPORT base. With 1,000 units of this special edition crossover in production, the 2019 NX 300 F SPORT Black Line Edition will begin arriving at dealerships in February with starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices (MSRP) of $48,575 and $49,975 for FWD and AWD respectively.
Additional upgraded features that come standard in the NX F SPORT Black Line include Comfort Package with Blind Spot Monitor and Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Intuitive Parking Assist, Power Rear Door with Kick Sensor, Moonroof and Auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror. The Lexus NX 300 F SPORT Black Line brings the sound of the revving engine inside with Active Sound Control (ASC), which brings some of the engine note through the speakers and enhances it, with volume adjustable by the driver. Guests will find the perfect balance of combination of comfort and excitement All of which bring the comforts and excitement of driving within the control of the driver.