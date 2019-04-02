Lexus Announced 2019 NX 300 F Sport Black Line Edition

Lexus announced the new 2019 Lexus NX F SPORT Black Line Special Edition with additional styling and accessories built on the same popular F SPORT base. With 1,000 units of this special edition crossover in production, the 2019 NX 300 F SPORT Black Line Edition will begin arriving at dealerships in February with starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices (MSRP) of $48,575 and $49,975 for FWD and AWD respectively.



Available in Ultra White, Obsidian and Atomic Silver, the 2019 Lexus NX 300 F SPORT Black Line edition will turn heads with its F SPORT Forged Split-six spoke 19” wheels and lower sport body side graphic. These F SPORT Forged Split-six 19” Alloy Wheels achieves a more aggressive appearance thanks to the alignment of the lower bumper, rear lower bumper and taillamps with laser fog light housing and larger exhaust opening (standard on NX F SPORT model vehicles).

Drivers will appreciate the exclusive 10.3” Navigation System multimedia display for the NX Black Line, accessed with the Remote Touch Interface (RTI), a touchpad with palm rest in the center console. Traditionally part of an upgrade, the display predictive traffic information, including detour preview, ETA calculation and low-fuel coordination with nearby fuel stations. The subscription-free Lexus Enform® App Suite 2.0 is standard across all models.

Exclusive Mark Levinson 14-speaker, 835-watt Premium Surround Sound Audio System



Exclusive Artic White and Black contrast seats with matching key glove and mats. The body-hugging, quilted NuLuxe ® sport seat surfaces are exclusive to the F SPORT family, and for the Black Line Special Edition.

Additional upgraded features that come standard in the NX F SPORT Black Line include Comfort Package with Blind Spot Monitor and Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Intuitive Parking Assist, Power Rear Door with Kick Sensor, Moonroof and Auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror. The Lexus NX 300 F SPORT Black Line brings the sound of the revving engine inside with Active Sound Control (ASC), which brings some of the engine note through the speakers and enhances it, with volume adjustable by the driver. Guests will find the perfect balance of combination of comfort and excitement All of which bring the comforts and excitement of driving within the control of the driver.