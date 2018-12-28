Concept Cars

At-A-Glance / Overview

Hi-resolution Images / Desktop Wallpapers

Green Cars

Tuned, Modified, Custom Cars

Car Videos

Japanese Cars Specifications
Search   
RSS Feed JapaneseSportCars.com is on YouTube  JapaneseSportCars.com is on Twitter. Follow Us  JapaneseSportCars.com is on Facebook. Become a Fan
Home Honda 2019 Honda Passport

2019 Honda Passport

Loading the player ...

2019 Honda Passport key highlights

  • Standard 280-horsepower, 3.5-liter, direct-injected V6 engine with i-VTEC® valvetrain mated to latest-generation 9-speed automatic transmission
  • Available Intelligent Variable Torque Management (i-VTM4™) torque-vectoring all-wheel drive enhances on- and off-road performance
  • Intelligent Traction Management system with available Snow, Sand and Mud modes help optimize performance for varying surface conditions
  • Standard Honda Sensing® safety and driver-assistive technology
  • Standard 20-inch alloy wheels and tires on all trims
  • Best-in-class underfloor cargo storage
  • Wide range of Honda accessories for active lifestyles, including Adventure and Urban accessory packages


2019 Honda Passport Hi-Res. Images

2019 Honda Passport
2019 Honda Passport
2019 Honda Passport
2019 Honda Passport
2019 Honda Passport
2019 Honda Passport
2019 Honda Passport
2019 Honda Passport
2019 Honda Passport
2019 Honda Passport
2019 Honda Passport
2019 Honda Passport
2019 Honda Passport
2019 Honda Passport
2019 Honda Passport (interior)
2019 Honda Passport (interior)

Share Your Thoughts