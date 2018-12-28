2019 Honda Passport
Source: Honda · 12/28/2018
2019 Honda Passport key highlights
- Standard 280-horsepower, 3.5-liter, direct-injected V6 engine with i-VTEC® valvetrain mated to latest-generation 9-speed automatic transmission
- Available Intelligent Variable Torque Management (i-VTM4™) torque-vectoring all-wheel drive enhances on- and off-road performance
- Intelligent Traction Management system with available Snow, Sand and Mud modes help optimize performance for varying surface conditions
- Standard Honda Sensing® safety and driver-assistive technology
- Standard 20-inch alloy wheels and tires on all trims
- Best-in-class underfloor cargo storage
- Wide range of Honda accessories for active lifestyles, including Adventure and Urban accessory packages