2018 Toyota Yaris Gets Sporty Styling Enhancements

Source: Toyota · 04/26/2017
Toyota today announced some enhancements for the 2018 Yaris, including sporty styling and some interior convenience features.
Toyota Yaris offers both three-door and five-door body styles in two grades, L and LE, in addition to the five-door Sporty SE. Manual transmission is available on the three-door L and the five-door SE.
Designed and assembled in France, the Yaris builds on its European styling to add a sportier and more dynamic look for 2018. The updates start with both the L and LE grades receiving a new bold front fascia with a new grille and chrome accents. The SE grade will receive a sporty front fascia that features a new piano black mesh pattern grille surrounded with a chrome accent. The refined new front is complemented by a modern restyled rear to help provide a wider look and stance. The rear design includes wider, horizontal tail lamps that are integrated into the rear door, new rear bumper with styling that is more in harmony with the rear door design, and a new lower bumper garnish with side reflectors to help portray a broader stance.
Inside, the 2018 Yaris receives substantial audio and convenience updates that starts with the L grade upgrading to a standard tilt, three-spoke steering wheel that now includes audio controls. Both the L and LE grades will now receive the same Sport analog instrumentation currently on the SE grade. The sporty IP includes speedometer, tachometer and fuel gauge; LCD display with odometer, tripmeters, clock, outside temperature, current/average fuel economy, distance to empty, average speed and shift position; ECO-driving indicator and warning messages (automatic transmission only).