Adventure Model to Join 2018 RAV4 Lineup

Adventure Model to Join 2018 RAV4 Lineup

Toyota announced the new Adventure model will join the 2018 RAV4 lineup. The 2018 RAV4 Adventure will go on sale in September this year and will be available in five exterior colors including Black, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Silver Sky Metallic, Super White, and one new color for RAV4 models, Ruby Flare Pearl.

2018 Toyota RAV4 Adventure

Inspired by active lifestyle, the new Toyota RAV4 Adventure model will be offered in both FWD and AWD configurations. Both versions will be equipped a suspension system with a higher ride height.

2018 Toyota RAV4 Adventure

Exclusive to the 2018 RAV4 Adventure model are features such as 18-inch fie-spoke black alloy wheels, larger over-fender flares, lower body guards, black headlight bezels, black fog lamp surround, roof racks and “Adventure” badging.

2018 Toyota RAV4 interior

The interior of the RAV4 Adventure also has some exclusive features of its own, including unique trim panels, leather-covered shift knob, power outlet in the cargo area, Adventure door sill protectors and All-weather mats floor and cargo mats with Adventure logo.

