Sixth Generation Subaru Legacy Gets a Facelift for 2018

Sixth Generation Subaru Legacy Gets a Facelift for 2018

Press Release : Face-Lifted 2018 Subaru Legacy

Subaru announced it will debut the face-lifted 2018 Legacy at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show that features revised styling along with upgrades to improve comfort and safety.

Sportier, Yet More Elegant Design

2018 Subaru Legacy

The 2018 Legacy wears a sportier and more elegant look, highlighted by wider, lower grille openings and new bumper that complement the wider Subaru hexagonal grille

2018 Subaru Legacy Headlights

The C-shaped headlights and parking lights and new horizontal lines extending outward from the grille subtly suggest the piston motion of the BOXER engine, a Subaru core technology. The redesigned headlights now feature distinctive “Konoji” daytime LED running lights.

2008 Subaru Legacy

From the rear, the 2018 Legacy conveys a wider, more planted stance, although the car measures the same width as before. The new tailpipe design integrated into the lower fascia adds a premium touch.

2018 Subaru Legacy interior

The 2018 Subaru Legacy debuts an interior with new premium materials and a redesigned center console with an available 8-inch display screen for enhanced multimedia capabilities.

2018 Subaru Legacy steering wheel

The steering wheel is all new with a sportier look and feel.

Going on sale this summer, the 2018 Subaru Legacy will be available in two models, 2.5i and 3.6R. The Legacy 2.5i is powered by a 175-hp double overhead cam (DOHC) 2.5-liter BOXER engine that produces 174 lb-ft peak torque. The DOHC 3.6-liter 6-cylinder BOXER engine in the Legacy 3.6R produces 256 hp and 247 lb-ft of peak torque.

See Press Release for more details.

2018 Subaru Legacy Hi-Res. Images

2018 Subaru Legacy
2018 Subaru Legacy
2018 Subaru Legacy
2018 Subaru Legacy
2018 Subaru Legacy (interior)
2018 Subaru Legacy (interior)
2018 Subaru Legacy (interior)
2018 Subaru Legacy (interior)

