Sixth Generation Subaru Legacy Gets a Facelift for 2018

Press Release : Face-Lifted 2018 Subaru Legacy

Subaru announced it will debut the face-lifted 2018 Legacy at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show that features revised styling along with upgrades to improve comfort and safety.

Sportier, Yet More Elegant Design

Going on sale this summer, the 2018 Subaru Legacy will be available in two models, 2.5i and 3.6R. The Legacy 2.5i is powered by a 175-hp double overhead cam (DOHC) 2.5-liter BOXER engine that produces 174 lb-ft peak torque. The DOHC 3.6-liter 6-cylinder BOXER engine in the Legacy 3.6R produces 256 hp and 247 lb-ft of peak torque.

