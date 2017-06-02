Sixth Generation Subaru Legacy Gets a Facelift for 2018

Source: Subaru · 02/06/2017
|Press Release :
|Face-Lifted 2018 Subaru Legacy
Subaru announced it will debut the face-lifted 2018 Legacy at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show that features revised styling along with upgrades to improve comfort and safety.
Sportier, Yet More Elegant Design
The 2018 Legacy wears a sportier and more elegant look, highlighted by wider, lower grille openings and new bumper that complement the wider Subaru hexagonal grille
The C-shaped headlights and parking lights and new horizontal lines extending outward from the grille subtly suggest the piston motion of the BOXER engine, a Subaru core technology. The redesigned headlights now feature distinctive “Konoji” daytime LED running lights.
From the rear, the 2018 Legacy conveys a wider, more planted stance, although the car measures the same width as before. The new tailpipe design integrated into the lower fascia adds a premium touch.
The 2018 Subaru Legacy debuts an interior with new premium materials and a redesigned center console with an available 8-inch display screen for enhanced multimedia capabilities.
The steering wheel is all new with a sportier look and feel.
Going on sale this summer, the 2018 Subaru Legacy will be available in two models, 2.5i and 3.6R. The Legacy 2.5i is powered by a 175-hp double overhead cam (DOHC) 2.5-liter BOXER engine that produces 174 lb-ft peak torque. The DOHC 3.6-liter 6-cylinder BOXER engine in the Legacy 3.6R produces 256 hp and 247 lb-ft of peak torque.
