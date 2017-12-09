All-New 2018 Nissan LEAF Offers 150 miles on a Full Charge

Video 1 (05m:29s): 2018 Nissan LEAF Running Footage Video 2 (02m:52s): 2018 Nissan LEAF Exterior Video 3 (02m:32s): 2018 Nissan LEAF Interior

Press Release : 2018 Nissan LEAF Overview

The LEAF’s completely redesigned cabin is focused on the driver, featuring a front panel in the form of a “gliding wing.” It combines an excellent use of space with functionality.

The interior design creates a relaxed ambience and premium quality feel, due to the carefully selected materials. Vibrant blue stitching in the seats, instrument panel and steering wheel have been incorporated as a symbol of Nissan’s electric vehicles. The 7-inch, full-color TFT display has been redesigned for easier comprehension of key features, such as the Safety Shield technology, power gauge and audio and navigation system information. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto have also been added.

The all-new LEAF features two new intelligent driving technologies in the North American marketplace. ProPILOT Assist driver assistance technology, used during single-lane highway driving, helps makes a journey easier, less stressful and more relaxing.

The LEAF’s revolutionary e-Pedal technology transforms the driving experience. It lets drivers start, accelerate, decelerate and stop by increasing or decreasing the pressure applied to the accelerator. When the accelerator is fully released, regenerative and friction brakes are applied automatically, bringing the LEAF to a complete stop. The car holds its position, even on steep uphill slopes, until the accelerator is pressed again. The reactiveness of e-Pedal helps maximize driving pleasure.

The all-new 2018 Nissan LEAF is slated to go on sale in the U.S. in early 2018 with the starting MSRP of $29,990.

See Press Release for the overview and specifications of the 2018 Nissan LEAF.