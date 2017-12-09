Concept Cars

At-A-Glance / Overview

Hi-resolution Images / Desktop Wallpapers

Green Cars

Tuned, Modified, Custom Cars

Car Videos

Japanese Cars Specifications
Search   
RSS Feed JapaneseSportCars.com is on YouTube  JapaneseSportCars.com is on Twitter. Follow Us  JapaneseSportCars.com is on Facebook. Become a Fan
Home Nissan Nissan Green Cars All-New 2018 Nissan LEAF Offers 150 miles on a Full Charge

All-New 2018 Nissan LEAF Offers 150 miles on a Full Charge

Video 1 (05m:29s): 2018 Nissan LEAF Running Footage
Video 2 (02m:52s): 2018 Nissan LEAF Exterior
Video 3 (02m:32s): 2018 Nissan LEAF Interior
Press Release : 2018 Nissan LEAF Overview
All-New 2018 Nissan LEAF

Nissan introduced the all-new 2018 Nissan LEAF, which has been completely reinvented, combining greater range with a dynamic new design and advanced technologies.

2018 Nissan LEAF with 150 miles driving range

The 2018 LEAF offers a range of 150 miles, allowing drivers to enjoy safer and longer journeys than the previous-generation vehicle. The new e-powertrain is rated at 147 horsepower and 236 lb-ft of torque, providing improved acceleration and driver enjoyment.

2018 Nissan LEAF exterior

The new Nissan LEAF’s design includes a low, sleek profile that gives it a sharp, dynamic look. Along with excellent aerodynamics, the styling – from the sleek silhouette to the car’s “advanced expression” – evokes the exhilaration of driving an EV. Familiar Nissan design features include the signature boomerang-shaped lamps and V-Motion flow in the front. The flash-surface grille in clear blue and the rear bumper’s blue molding emphasize its identity as a Nissan EV.

2018 Nissan LEAF interior

The LEAF’s completely redesigned cabin is focused on the driver, featuring a front panel in the form of a “gliding wing.” It combines an excellent use of space with functionality. The interior design creates a relaxed ambience and premium quality feel, due to the carefully selected materials. Vibrant blue stitching in the seats, instrument panel and steering wheel have been incorporated as a symbol of Nissan’s electric vehicles. The 7-inch, full-color TFT display has been redesigned for easier comprehension of key features, such as the Safety Shield technology, power gauge and audio and navigation system information. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto have also been added.

The LEAF’s completely redesigned cabin is focused on the driver, featuring a front panel in the form of a “gliding wing.” It combines an excellent use of space with functionality.
The interior design creates a relaxed ambience and premium quality feel, due to the carefully selected materials. Vibrant blue stitching in the seats, instrument panel and steering wheel have been incorporated as a symbol of Nissan’s electric vehicles. The 7-inch, full-color TFT display has been redesigned for easier comprehension of key features, such as the Safety Shield technology, power gauge and audio and navigation system information. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto have also been added.

The all-new LEAF features two new intelligent driving technologies in the North American marketplace. ProPILOT Assist driver assistance technology, used during single-lane highway driving, helps makes a journey easier, less stressful and more relaxing.

The LEAF’s revolutionary e-Pedal technology transforms the driving experience. It lets drivers start, accelerate, decelerate and stop by increasing or decreasing the pressure applied to the accelerator. When the accelerator is fully released, regenerative and friction brakes are applied automatically, bringing the LEAF to a complete stop. The car holds its position, even on steep uphill slopes, until the accelerator is pressed again. The reactiveness of e-Pedal helps maximize driving pleasure.

The all-new 2018 Nissan LEAF is slated to go on sale in the U.S. in early 2018 with the starting MSRP of $29,990.

See Press Release for the overview and specifications of the 2018 Nissan LEAF.

Share Your Thoughts