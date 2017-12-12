2018 Mazda6 Gets Re-Engineered and Refined

Press Release : Overview: 2018 Mazda6

Mazda engineers have revisited every aspect of Mazda6’s chassis, with its suspension offering a smoother, more linear ride quality and greater NVH refinement similar to the ultra-quiet CX-9. Additionally, body reinforcements, thicker sheet metal in the rear wheel-wells, reinforced chassis bracing and even thicker suspension trailing link mounts help improve interior conversation sound quality.

