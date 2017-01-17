Lexus Announced fifth-Generation LS Flagship Sedan for 2018

Video (04m:49s): 2018 Lexus LS 500

Press Release : Lexus Introduced 2018 LS 500 Flagship Sedan

Lexus introduced the all-new 2018 fifth-generation LS flagship sedan at the 2017 North American International Auto Show, scheduling U.S on-sale date near the end of 2017.

For both high power and excellent fuel efficiency, Lexus designed an all-new 3.5-liter V6 engine specifically for the new LS with all-new twin turbos developed through the company’s F1 technology. This new engine in the LS is indicative of the more dynamic approach being taken by Lexus, offering V8-level power without sacrificing fuel economy—all while minimizing noise and vibration. The new LS engine offers the output one would expect in a flagship sedan: 415 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque, sizeable gains over the current LS model’s V8. The long stroke and optimized stroke-to-bore ratio contribute to high-speed combustion and the efficiency of the twin turbos, which assist the LS with a projected 0-60 time of 4.5 seconds (RWD).

See Press Release for more details and basic specs.