Lexus Announced fifth-Generation LS Flagship Sedan for 2018

Source: Lexus · 01/17/2017
|Press Release :
|Lexus Introduced 2018 LS 500 Flagship Sedan
Lexus introduced the all-new 2018 fifth-generation LS flagship sedan at the 2017 North American International Auto Show, scheduling U.S on-sale date near the end of 2017.
Longer and lower than the sedan it replaces, the all-new LS debuts a strikingly bold design with a coupe-like silhouette punctuated by the Lexus design language.
To enhance center of gravity height and weight distribution, the new LS has a wide and low design. The 123-inch wheelbase is 1.3-inch longer than the current LS long-wheelbase model. The new GA-L (Lexus global architecture for luxury vehicles) platform is the stiffest in Lexus history, setting the stage for enhanced handling, ride smoothness and cabin quietness.
The unique rendition of the spindle grille mesh, with a texture that seemingly changes in different light, is the result of both intense CAD development and hand-adjusting thousands of individual surfaces.
New seating designs, including available 28-way power front seats that feature heating, cooling and massage, exemplify this approach. The organically shaped dash design clusters information displays at uniform height to support the “seat-in-control” layout that emphasizes the driver’s ability to operate all systems without the need to change posture.
Options for heating, cooling and massage make the rear seat a welcoming environment. The available power front and rear seat with Shiatsu massage and a raised ottoman, part of a wider rear seat luxury package, offers the most legroom of any previous-generation LS. In addition, the seat behind the front passenger in this optional package can be reclined up to 48 degrees, and can be raised up to 24 degrees to help assist the rear-seat passenger in exiting the vehicle.
For both high power and excellent fuel efficiency, Lexus designed an all-new 3.5-liter V6 engine specifically for the new LS with all-new twin turbos developed through the company’s F1 technology. This new engine in the LS is indicative of the more dynamic approach being taken by Lexus, offering V8-level power without sacrificing fuel economy—all while minimizing noise and vibration. The new LS engine offers the output one would expect in a flagship sedan: 415 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque, sizeable gains over the current LS model’s V8. The long stroke and optimized stroke-to-bore ratio contribute to high-speed combustion and the efficiency of the twin turbos, which assist the LS with a projected 0-60 time of 4.5 seconds (RWD).
See Press Release for more details and basic specs.