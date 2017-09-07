Honda Gives the 2018 Fit Significant Updates and New Sport Trim

Source: Honda · 07/09/2017
|Press Release :
|2018 Honda Fit Overview
Honda gives significant updates to the third generation of the versatile 5-door subcompact 2018 Fit including fresh sportier styling, a more dynamic and refined driving experience, new Sport trim, and substantially upgraded technology and premium features.
The 2018 Honda Fit features updated and sportier styling, including a lower and wider appearance thanks to new front and rear fascia, a more sophisticated two-piece chrome and piano black grille, and new wheel finishes. Overall length of the 2018 Fit increases to 161.4 inches (+1.4) for LX, EX and EX-L models while Sport’s unique aero kit adds an additional 0.4 inches (161.8).
Honda Fit EX and above trims also feature a new two-tone finish on the 16-inch alloy wheels with machined spokes and gloss-black inserts.
The new Fit Sport trim features an even more aggressive and sporty look with aero form features at the front, sides and rear, integrated fog lights, and a low and sharp front splitter highlighted in bright orange. An exclusive gloss-black finish on the 16-inch alloy wheels further adds to the sporty look.
At the rear of the new Honda Fit Sport trim, a three-strake diffuser with bright orange upper trim line, chrome exhaust finisher and Sport badge complete the Fit Sport’s distinct exterior styling.
The 2018 Honda Fit features HondaSensing(R) standard on EX and EX-L trims and is available on LX and Sport models with CVT transmission.
2018 Honda Fit interior
