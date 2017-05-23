Acura Gives the 2018 TLX Enhanced Style and an All-New A-Spec Model

Source: Acura · 05/23/2017
|2018 Acura TLX Specs
|Bolder 2018 Acura TLX Arrives in Showrooms Next Month With Class-leading Technology and Enhanced Style
The refreshed 2018 Acura TLX performance luxury sedan goes on sale June 1 with a more sporty and alluring look reflecting the brand’s new design direction, along with an all-new TLX A-Spec variant, and new premium features.
The 2018 TLX is the first Acura sedan to take design cues from the Acura Precision Concept and boasts an alluring new style, highlighted by the Acura diamond pentagon grille and amplified by its more sharply sculpted hood and front fenders, paired with strong dynamic characteristics including more aggressive and sporty front and rear fascia and side sills.
…more aggressive and sporty rear fascia and side sills.
new alloy wheel designs complete the distinctive, athletic and aggressive character of the TLX.
Reflecting Acura’s Precision Crafted Performance® DNA, the all-new 2018 TLX V6 A-Spec amps up the sporty character of TLX and features exclusive design elements inside and out, along with key enhancements to chassis tuning and wheel/tire specification.
The TLX A-Spec’s unique styling begins in front with a matte-black diamond pentagon grille with dark chrome surround, an aggressive lower front fascia with broad center air opening flanked by round LED fog lights, and a dark appearance for the Jewel Eye LED headlights. A-Spec exclusive 19-inch alloy wheels finished in Shark Gray paint are shod with 245-series tires and combine with aggressively flared side sills for a more athletic and planted stance. The A-Spec exterior upgrades continue at the rear with a gloss-black decklid spoiler, “smoked” LED taillights, and an exclusive fascia featuring a lower diffuser accented by 4-inch round dual exhaust finishers. A matte-black side window surround and A-Spec badging on the front fenders and rear decklid completes the look.
Inside, the TLX A-Spec features more aggressively bolstered front seats with high-contrast stitching and piping; red LED ambient light piping; red driver’s meter highlights; black headliner and pillar treatment; brushed aluminum-look instrument panel garnish; and an exclusive, thick-rimmed steering wheel with A-Spec badging.
