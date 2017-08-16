Concept Cars

Acura Gives the RLX a New Design for 2018

Video (00m:44s): 2018 Acura RLX
Press Release : New Design for 2018 Acura RLX
2017 NSX supercar (Left), 2018 RLX luxury sport sedan (Middle) and 2017 MDX luxury SUV (Right)

Acura has unveiled a redesigned 2018 Acura RLX that adopts new Acura Precision Crafted Performance direction – 2017 NSX supercar (Left), 2018 RLX luxury sport sedan (Middle) and 2017 MDX luxury SUV (Right)

2018 Acura RLX

The new RLX incorporates design cues to showcase its performance capabilities, including Acura’s signature diamond pentagon grille, a more sculpted hood, new wheel designs, …

2018 Acura RLX

…bold, newly designed LED taillights, dual exhaust finishers and a gloss black rear diffuser.

2018 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid

Acura has simplified the RLX trim structure, which now offers two well-equipped variants-RLX and RLX Sport Hybrid.

  • The 377 total system horsepowersup RLX Sport Hybrid seamlessly integrates a direct-injected V-6 with three electric motors and Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ for instant acceleration, precise handling, outstanding all-weather performance and excellent fuel economy. Based on developments from the NSX, the RLX Sport Hybrid powertrain and dynamic handling has been further optimized.
  • The 310-horsepower RLX with Precision All-Wheel Steer™ is now mated to a new 10-speed Automatic Transmission (10AT) delivering a more refined driving experience, as well as improved acceleration and passing times.
2018 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid interior

Inside, the 2018 Acura RLX receives upgraded materials and touchpoints including a completely redesigned seat featuring high-contrast piping and stitching, as well as a new Espresso interior option, which adds sophistication to an interior with class-leading space and comfort.

* The new 2018 Acura RLX will go on sale in November.

