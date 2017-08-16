Acura Gives the RLX a New Design for 2018

Video (00m:44s): 2018 Acura RLX

Press Release : New Design for 2018 Acura RLX

The 377 total system horsepowersup RLX Sport Hybrid seamlessly integrates a direct-injected V-6 with three electric motors and Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ for instant acceleration, precise handling, outstanding all-weather performance and excellent fuel economy. Based on developments from the NSX, the RLX Sport Hybrid powertrain and dynamic handling has been further optimized.

The 310-horsepower RLX with Precision All-Wheel Steer™ is now mated to a new 10-speed Automatic Transmission (10AT) delivering a more refined driving experience, as well as improved acceleration and passing times.

* The new 2018 Acura RLX will go on sale in November.