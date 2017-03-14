Toyota 860 Special Edition to Join the Lineup this Month

Toyota introduced a special limited edition of the 86 for 2017, dubbed 860 Special Edition, which will stand out with premium styling along with performance technology.

Additional premium features include Smart key with push-button start and touch-activated door unlock, as well as dual-zone automatic climate control.

Each 860 special edition will come with a 4.2-inch multi-information display that features a G-force meter and stop watch, and displays vital information such as horsepower and torque curves, engine coolant and oil temperatures and MPG.

The 2017 Toyota 860 Special Edition will be available in dealerships later this March, and is available with either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters and Dynamic Rev Management® technology. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) will be $29,155 for the manual transmission and $29,875 for the automatic transmission, excluding the delivery, processing and handling (DPH) fee of $885.