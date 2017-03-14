Concept Cars

At-A-Glance / Overview

Hi-resolution Images / Desktop Wallpapers

Green Cars

Tuned, Modified, Custom Cars

Car Videos

Japanese Cars Specifications
Search   
RSS Feed JapaneseSportCars.com is on YouTube  JapaneseSportCars.com is on Twitter. Follow Us  JapaneseSportCars.com is on Facebook. Become a Fan
Home Toyota Toyota 860 Special Edition to Join the Lineup this Month

Toyota 860 Special Edition to Join the Lineup this Month

Toyota introduced a special limited edition of the 86 for 2017, dubbed 860 Special Edition, which will stand out with premium styling along with performance technology.

2017 Toyota 860 Special Edition

On the outside, the 860 Special Edition will command attention with its exclusive Supernova Orange paint that is contrasted by its black body stripes, rear spoiler, heated outside mirrors and 17-inch alloy wheels. Topping it off, the special edition gets LED fog lights and a unique aerodynamic underbody panel for added style and function.  The special edition will also be available in Halo White, and only 860 units of each color will be made.

2017 Toyota 860 Special Edition with black rear spoiler

2017 Toyota 860 Special Edition with black rear spoiler

2017 Toyota 860 Special Edition on 17-inch alloy wheels

2017 Toyota 860 Special Edition on 17-inch alloy wheels

The interior features the perfect combination of luxury and performance with heated front seats in black leather with orange stitching. The same contrasting black and orange theme continues to the leather-trimmed steering wheel, shift boot and parking brake lever. Each 860 Special Edition features a unique center console placard that signifies its exclusivity.

Leather-trimmed shift boot with orange stitching

Leather-trimmed shift boot with orange stitching

Leather-trimmed steering wheel with orange stitching.

Leather-trimmed steering wheel with orange stitching.

Additional premium features include Smart key with push-button start and touch-activated door unlock, as well as dual-zone automatic climate control.

Each 860 special edition will come with a 4.2-inch multi-information display that features a G-force meter and stop watch, and displays vital information such as horsepower and torque curves, engine coolant and oil temperatures and MPG.

The 2017 Toyota 860 Special Edition will be available in dealerships later this March, and is available with either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters and Dynamic Rev Management® technology. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) will be $29,155 for the manual transmission and $29,875 for the automatic transmission, excluding the delivery, processing and handling (DPH) fee of $885.

2017 Toyota 860 Special Edition Hi-Res. Images

2017 Toyota 860 Special Edition
2017 Toyota 860 Special Edition
2017 Toyota 860 Special Edition
2017 Toyota 860 Special Edition
2017 Toyota 860 Special Edition
2017 Toyota 860 Special Edition
2017 Toyota 860 Special Edition
2017 Toyota 860 Special Edition

Share Your Thoughts