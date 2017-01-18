More Compact “Rogue Sport” to Join 2017 Nissan Rogue Lineup

PDF File (143.23 KB): 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport Specs

Press Release 1: 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport Overview Press Release 2: 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport At a Glance

With the intention of targeting young, urban compact SUV buyers and offering the perfect SUV for any buyer, Nissan has introduced the Rogue Sport, slotted under the standard 2017 Rogue and slated to go on sale in spring 2017.

While sharing the Rogue name, platform and numerous advanced safety and security features, Rogue Sport stands on its own as a stylish, nimble, fun-to-drive and affordable compact SUV.

The 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport is available in FWD or AWD. It’s powered by a standard 2.0-liter DOHC 16-valve inline 4-cylinder rated at 141 horsepower @ 6,000 rpm and 147 lb-ft of torque @ 4,400 rpm. The engine is teamed with an Xtronic transmission with standard Eco Mode switch.

