More Compact “Rogue Sport” to Join 2017 Nissan Rogue Lineup

Source: Nissan · 01/18/2017
|PDF File (143.23 KB):
|2017 Nissan Rogue Sport Specs
|Press Release 1:
|2017 Nissan Rogue Sport Overview
|Press Release 2:
|2017 Nissan Rogue Sport At a Glance
With the intention of targeting young, urban compact SUV buyers and offering the perfect SUV for any buyer, Nissan has introduced the Rogue Sport, slotted under the standard 2017 Rogue and slated to go on sale in spring 2017.
While sharing the Rogue name, platform and numerous advanced safety and security features, Rogue Sport stands on its own as a stylish, nimble, fun-to-drive and affordable compact SUV.
Comparing with the Rogue (top), the Rogue Sport (bottom) has a 2.3-inch shorter wheelbase and a 12.1-inch shorter overall length than Rogue, helping make it more maneuverable in city traffic and an ideal size for tight city parking spaces.
Front view of 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport (left) vs. Rogue (right) – The front of the Rogue Sport is highlighted by a dynamic, sporty front grille and sophisticated headlight design with LED signature Daytime Running Lights, halogen headlights with auto off function, and available fog lights. Also available are LED low-beam headlights with auto on/off function and High Beam Assist (HBA).
Rear view of 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport (left) vs. Nissan Rogue (right) – The Rogue Sport a large rear opening and a wide rear body appearance along with sleek LED boomerang-shaped taillights and rear spoiler.
Incorporated with Nissan’s “gliding wing” interior design, the Rogue Sport features spatial symmetry with a sense of togetherness – combining a wide-open feeling with areas for personal space. Seating includes a standard 6-way adjustable driver’s seat, 4-way adjustable front passenger seat, 60/40 split fold-down rear seat with rear seat center armrest and rear seat heating/cooling center console vents.
The instrument panel features Fine Vision electroluminescent gauges and 5.0-inch center meter color display with Advanced Driver Assist™ Display. The front center console includes an integral armrest and storage compartment, along with a 12-volt power outlet.
Behind the 2nd row seat is up to 22.9 cu. ft. of cargo space (up to 61.1 cu. ft. with the 2nd row seat folded down), accessible through the wide rear door.
The 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport is available in FWD or AWD. It’s powered by a standard 2.0-liter DOHC 16-valve inline 4-cylinder rated at 141 horsepower @ 6,000 rpm and 147 lb-ft of torque @ 4,400 rpm. The engine is teamed with an Xtronic transmission with standard Eco Mode switch.
See Press Release for more details.