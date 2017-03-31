2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition to Go on Sale Late Summer 2017

PDF File (205.72 KB): 2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition Specs

Press Release 1: 2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition: Overview Press Release 2: 2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition: At a Glance

The 2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition will make North American debut at the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

The new GT-R Track Edition has a starting MSRP of $127,990 and will be available late summer 2017.

See Press Releases for detailed overview and at-a-glance.