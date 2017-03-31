Concept Cars

2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition to Go on Sale Late Summer 2017

The 2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition will make North American debut at the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition

Placed between the “T” (touring) and “R” (racing) sides of the GT-R equation, the GT-R Track Edition is designed to deliver a higher level of performance than the GT-R Premium. It features elements of the flagship GT-R NISMO, though retaining the GT-R Premium model’s 565-horsepower engine rating (versus the GT-R NISMO’s 600-horsepower version).

2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition

The new GT-R Track Edition’s performance-oriented features start with the body’s additional adhesive bonding (in addition to spot welding), which helps increase body shell rigidity versus the GT-R Premium model.

2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition with NISMO 20-inch wheel

Running on 20-inch NISMO forged aluminum-alloy wheels with NISMO-spec tires, the GT-R Track Edition is equipped with advanced 4-wheel independent NISMO tuning suspension

2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition with GT-R NISMO front fenders

The GT-R Track Edition includes GT-R NISMO front fenders

2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition with dry carbon-fiber rear spoiler

and a special dry carbon-fiber rear spoiler

2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition interior with motorsports-inspired Recaro® seats

Inside, the Track Edition interior includes a unique red and black color treatment with high-grip, motorsports-inspired Recaro® seats.

2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition with 565 horsepower engine

Like the 2017 GT-R Premium, the GT-R Track Edition offers a 565 horsepower hand-assembled twin-turbo VR38DETT 3.8-liter V6 engine. Torque is rated at 467 lb-ft. A Titanium exhaust system is standard. All GT-R engines are hand-assembled from beginning to end in a special clean room by specially trained technicians known as Takumi, a process similar to racing powerplant construction. An aluminum plate is added to the front of each engine showing the name of the Takumi engine craftsman.

The new GT-R Track Edition has a starting MSRP of $127,990 and will be available late summer 2017.

2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition Hi-Res. Images

