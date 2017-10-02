Concept Cars

Infiniti Announced Signature Edition to the 2017 Q50 and QX80 Model Lineups

Infinity has announced the addition of the new 2017 Q50 3.0t Signature Edition and the 2017 QX80 5.6 Signature Edition. Both models will make the public debuts at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show.

2017 Q50 3.0t Signature Edition

2017 Infinti Q50 3.0t Signature Edition

The new INFINITI Q50 3.0t Signature Edition offers a range of highly desirable features, including a power-sliding tinted glass moonroof, INFINITI InTouch Navigation with 3D building graphics, INFINITI InTouch Services including six months of safety, security and convenience services, SiriusXM Traffic, Voice Recognition for navigation functions, Navi Synchronized Adaptive Shift Control, 60/40 split-fold rear seat, and 17-inch bright finish aluminum-alloy wheels with all-season run-flat tires.

Powered by the standard 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo engine, the 2017 Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition is equipped with LED headlights, LED rear brake lights and an Advanced Climate Control System.

2017 QX80 Signature Edition
The INFINITI QX80 Signature Edition returns for a second year, bringing unique content such as a leather-appointed, high-contrast Saddle Tan interior, chrome outside rearview mirror caps, clear High Mounted Stop Light and dark-finish 22-inch forged aluminum-alloy wheels with 275/50R22 all-season performance tires.

2017 Infinti QX80 Signature Edition

The QX80 Signature Edition includes a suite of INFINITI’s popular driver assistance technologies, including Backup Collision Intervention (BCI), Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Intelligent Cruise Control (Full-Speed Range), Distance Control Assist (DCA), Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW), Blind Spot Intervention (BSI), Land Dep

The QX80 Signature Edition is available as a seven- or eight-passenger vehicle and is offered in 2WD and 4WD versions, both of which are equipped with an advanced 400-horsepower 5.6-liter DOHC V8 engine featuring Direct Injection Gasoline (DIG™) and VVEL (Variable Valve Event and Lift) technology. QX80 4WD models feature INFINITI All-Mode 4WD® with computer-controlled transfer case and three settings (Auto, 4H and 4L).

The QX80 Signature Edition is offered in four colors – Hermosa Blue, Graphite Shadow, Black Obsidian and Majestic White – and it will be available at INFINITI retailers nationwide beginning in May. Pricing will be made available closer to the on-sale date.

