Infiniti Announced Signature Edition to the 2017 Q50 and QX80 Model Lineups

Infinity has announced the addition of the new 2017 Q50 3.0t Signature Edition and the 2017 QX80 5.6 Signature Edition. Both models will make the public debuts at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show.

2017 Q50 3.0t Signature Edition

Powered by the standard 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo engine, the 2017 Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition is equipped with LED headlights, LED rear brake lights and an Advanced Climate Control System.

2017 QX80 Signature Edition

The INFINITI QX80 Signature Edition returns for a second year, bringing unique content such as a leather-appointed, high-contrast Saddle Tan interior, chrome outside rearview mirror caps, clear High Mounted Stop Light and dark-finish 22-inch forged aluminum-alloy wheels with 275/50R22 all-season performance tires.

The QX80 Signature Edition is available as a seven- or eight-passenger vehicle and is offered in 2WD and 4WD versions, both of which are equipped with an advanced 400-horsepower 5.6-liter DOHC V8 engine featuring Direct Injection Gasoline (DIG™) and VVEL (Variable Valve Event and Lift) technology. QX80 4WD models feature INFINITI All-Mode 4WD® with computer-controlled transfer case and three settings (Auto, 4H and 4L).

The QX80 Signature Edition is offered in four colors – Hermosa Blue, Graphite Shadow, Black Obsidian and Majestic White – and it will be available at INFINITI retailers nationwide beginning in May. Pricing will be made available closer to the on-sale date.