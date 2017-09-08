Concept Cars

At-A-Glance / Overview

Hi-resolution Images / Desktop Wallpapers

Green Cars

Tuned, Modified, Custom Cars

Car Videos

Japanese Cars Specifications
Search   
RSS Feed JapaneseSportCars.com is on YouTube  JapaneseSportCars.com is on Twitter. Follow Us  JapaneseSportCars.com is on Facebook. Become a Fan
Home Honda Honda Green Cars 2017 Honda Clarity Electric Goes 89 Miles On a Full Charge

2017 Honda Clarity Electric Goes 89 Miles On a Full Charge

Video (05m:03s): 2017 Honda Clarity Electric
PDF File (48.27 KB): 2017 Honda Clarity Electric Specs
Press Release : 2017 Honda Clarity Electric Begins Arriving at California and Oregon Dealerships
2017 Honda Clarity Electric

The Clarity Electric is part of Honda’s Clarity series, which includes the Clarity Fuel Cell, launched in December 2016, and the Clarity Plug-in Hybrid, launching nationally later this year. Clarity is the first ever vehicle series offering customers an array of electrified powertrain choices in one sophisticated, spacious and comprehensively equipped five-passenger sedan.

2017 Honda Clarity Electric

Unique exterior design elements set the aerodynamic Clarity Electric apart from other Clarity models, including a model-exclusive Cobalt Blue Pearl exterior color, along with differentiated front styling, headlights, tail lamps, and unique 18-inch alloy wheel finish.

2017 Honda Clarity Electric interior

The Clarity Electric has a spacious interior with comfortable seating for five adults and outfitted with premium, environmentally responsible materials, 8-inch Display Audio with Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™ compatibility, and the Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies.

2017 Honda Clarity Electric

The Clarity Electric sedan is powered by a 161-horsepower (120-kilowatt) electric motor producing 221 lb.-ft. of torque and drawing power from a 25.5-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The vehicle can be fully charged in just over three hours at 240 volts and when using DC fast charging with the SAE Combined Charging System, it can achieve an 80 percent charge in just 30 minutes. The Clarity Electric has an EPA fuel economy rating of 126/103/114 MPGe (city/highway/combined) and an EPA range rating of 89 miles on a full charge.

The 2017 Honda Clarity Electric is available at select dealerships in California and Oregon. See press release for leasing details.

2017 Honda Clarity Electric – Hi-Res. Images

2017 Honda Clarity Electric
2017 Honda Clarity Electric
2017 Honda Clarity Electric
2017 Honda Clarity Electric
2017 Honda Clarity Electric
2017 Honda Clarity Electric
2017 Honda Clarity Electric
2017 Honda Clarity Electric

Share Your Thoughts