2017 Honda Clarity Electric Goes 89 Miles On a Full Charge

Source: Honda · 08/09/2017
|Video (05m:03s):
|2017 Honda Clarity Electric
|PDF File (48.27 KB):
|2017 Honda Clarity Electric Specs
|Press Release :
|2017 Honda Clarity Electric Begins Arriving at California and Oregon Dealerships
The Clarity Electric is part of Honda’s Clarity series, which includes the Clarity Fuel Cell, launched in December 2016, and the Clarity Plug-in Hybrid, launching nationally later this year. Clarity is the first ever vehicle series offering customers an array of electrified powertrain choices in one sophisticated, spacious and comprehensively equipped five-passenger sedan.
Unique exterior design elements set the aerodynamic Clarity Electric apart from other Clarity models, including a model-exclusive Cobalt Blue Pearl exterior color, along with differentiated front styling, headlights, tail lamps, and unique 18-inch alloy wheel finish.
The Clarity Electric has a spacious interior with comfortable seating for five adults and outfitted with premium, environmentally responsible materials, 8-inch Display Audio with Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™ compatibility, and the Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies.
The Clarity Electric sedan is powered by a 161-horsepower (120-kilowatt) electric motor producing 221 lb.-ft. of torque and drawing power from a 25.5-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The vehicle can be fully charged in just over three hours at 240 volts and when using DC fast charging with the SAE Combined Charging System, it can achieve an 80 percent charge in just 30 minutes. The Clarity Electric has an EPA fuel economy rating of 126/103/114 MPGe (city/highway/combined) and an EPA range rating of 89 miles on a full charge.
The 2017 Honda Clarity Electric is available at select dealerships in California and Oregon. See press release for leasing details.